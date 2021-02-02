New system in place for bikes that are deemed to be abandoned

Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council has introduced a new system that will see abandoned bikes tagged before being removed if they are not picked up.

Under the Litter Pollution Act, Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council will be able to remove and dispose of bikes from public areas that are 'causing a hazard or are in a bad state of repair.'

As well as that, bikes that aren't causing a hazard and are not in a bad state of repair can also be removed due to 'taking up valuable cycle parking spaces around the county.' DLRCC will place a tag on any bike that they suspect is abandoned, as defined below:

If a bike has not moved in two weeks (14 calendar days) or more and it is reasonable to assume the bike has been abandoned by its owner.

It is secured in a dangerous manner such as causing an obstruction on public space.

It is secured to a Council cycle parking stand, traffic pole or railing and is considered to be unroadworthy (see below).

When it is reported by a member of the public and assessed as being unroadworthy or in a dangerous position.

DLRCC also state that 'bikes may be monitored in the weeks leading up to this before a tag is attached. The tag will indicate that if the bike is not removed within two weeks, it is deemed to be abandoned and it will be removed by the council. The date of removal will be marked on the tag. The location of the bike will be noted and a photo will be taken of the bike.'

A bike that is defined as in a bad state of repair or unroadworthy will have two or more of the following characteristics:

Flat front/rear/both tyres

Missing wheel(s)

Missing saddle

Buckled front/rear/both wheels

Bent forks

Seized/damaged brakes

Rusted chain/gears

Missing chain

More information can be found here.

