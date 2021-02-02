WATCH: Old TV ad for Stephen's Green Shopping Centre emerges and it's very 1990

Long before sprawling behemoths like Blanchardstown and Dundrum came along, Dubliners looked to the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre for all their retail needs.

Opened in 1988, the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre has stood across the road from its nature-filled namesake ever since, offering shoppers a variety of stores and providing teenagers with a place to hang out.

In pre-Covid times, the centre remained as busy as ever, which shows how much it is appreciated by city centre dwellers. In fact, back in the day, some of Ireland's most famous names frequented Stephen's Green, if this old TV ad is anything to go by.

Shared by the Classic Irish Ads Twitter account over the weekend, the clip shows famous faces browsing the shops, getting a haircut and stopping for a bite to eat. Among them are Brendan Grace, Ronnie Drew and Twink and the whole thing is very 1990. Originally posted by CR's Video Vaults on YouTube, you can relive the ad (or most likely watch it for the first time) below...

St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre (1990)

🎶Wherever you are, wherever you've been

Nothing can compare with St. Stephen's Green🎶

Spotted Twink, Ronnie Drew, and Brendan Grace. Did I miss anyone? pic.twitter.com/QbwdTWVAbB — Classic Irish Ads (@AdsIrish) January 31, 2021

