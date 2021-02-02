Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The Peter Mark hair salon at Stephen's Green will not be reopening

By James Fenton

February 2, 2021 at 10:14am

Share:

The much-loved Peter Mark hair salon in the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre will not be reopening after Level 5 restrictions ease.

Peter Mark's lease at the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre has ended, bringing to an end 35 years of styling Dubliners at the city centre spot. One employee, Tracey Rafter, has taken to Instagram to inform clients that she will be moving to the company's branch in the Dundrum Town Centre, with staff set to be reallocated across 69 other branches.

Tracey wrote: 'Unfortunately, we will not be opening the doors of Stephen's Green when Level 5 restrictions are lifted. I have worked in Stephen's Green for 22 years and have many great memories with wonderful clients and the best team I could ever wish for. I will miss them all so much but we will be friends for life. I will now be based in are beautiful Dundrum Town centre salon and I'm very excited for this new chapter in my career.'

Hair salons are currently closed under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and will remain shut until March 5 at the earliest.

READ NEXT: One of the best pink gins we've ever tasted is made and sold by one Dublin pub

Share:

Latest articles

Missed our last first-time buyer brunch? We're hosting another!

One of the best pink gins we've ever tasted is made and sold by one Dublin pub

Netflix, Prime Video, and NOW TV have added loads of new shows and movies today

These are the 20 best romantic comedies you can watch at home right now

You may also love

Netflix, Prime Video, and NOW TV have added loads of new shows and movies today

These are the 20 best romantic comedies you can watch at home right now

Public consultation for the Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Study is now open

The top 10 clamping hotspots in Dublin have been revealed

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.