The Peter Mark hair salon at Stephen's Green will not be reopening

The much-loved Peter Mark hair salon in the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre will not be reopening after Level 5 restrictions ease.

Peter Mark's lease at the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre has ended, bringing to an end 35 years of styling Dubliners at the city centre spot. One employee, Tracey Rafter, has taken to Instagram to inform clients that she will be moving to the company's branch in the Dundrum Town Centre, with staff set to be reallocated across 69 other branches.

Tracey wrote: 'Unfortunately, we will not be opening the doors of Stephen's Green when Level 5 restrictions are lifted. I have worked in Stephen's Green for 22 years and have many great memories with wonderful clients and the best team I could ever wish for. I will miss them all so much but we will be friends for life. I will now be based in are beautiful Dundrum Town centre salon and I'm very excited for this new chapter in my career.'

Hair salons are currently closed under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and will remain shut until March 5 at the earliest.

READ NEXT: One of the best pink gins we've ever tasted is made and sold by one Dublin pub