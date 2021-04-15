'Nine little orphans' - DSPCA caring for ducklings rescued at Dublin train station

By James Fenton

April 15, 2021 at 11:01am

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) are caring for nine ducklings that were found at Clonsilla train station yesterday.

In a post on social media, the DSPCA confirmed that the mother of the ducklings had sadly been found dead and that they are now 'nine little orphans'.

Naming them Puddles, Splash, Bill, Oswald, Count, Duckula, Sir Quacksworth, Daffy and Woodles, the DSPCA thanked Alan at Clonsilla train station as well as a 'kind member of the public' who helped rescue them yesterday afternoon. They added that 'Sadly their mom was found dead . We will care for these little ones and keep them safe.  They will need a lot of care without having their mom so let’s hope they thrive and grow big and strong.'

If anyone would like to donate to the stellar work done by the DSCPA, they can do so via this link. We wish the family all the best on their road to recovery.

