Nothing Compares to unique this Bray gaff - And its famous owner is now selling up

If you're a regular on the Bray seafront, you're probably familiar with this colourful house that stands proudly overlooking the promenade in the Wicklow town.

It's also likely that you're familiar with its occupant, none other than singer Sinéad O'Connor, now known as Shuhada’ Sadaqat. The home, called Montebello, has been put on the market for a cool €950,000 and if you happen to have that stashed under your mattress, then it could be yours.

With six bedrooms and four baths there's definitely plenty of space and while the nearby Irish Sea is calming in itself, there's a large garden in which to unwind on those long summer evenings.

The photos reveal some interesting decor that points to the personality of the homeowner and the white exterior with its green, yellow and red brickwork give off a very welcoming vibe.

The MyHome.ie description says that 'located on Strand Road, Montebello enjoys breathtaking panoramic views across Bray seafront and promenade, Bray Head on one side and Dalkey Island on the other.' It adds that 'the house is entered through a glass front porch which leads to the front door and hallway. The hall is a grand entranceway with beautiful cornicing , original staircase and hardwood floors. Off the hall we find the dining room which interconnects with the front living room, separated by a dual aspect fireplace.'

Upstairs, meanwhile, is 'a half landing off which there is a large walk-in hotpress and steps leading to the master suite that includes a dressing room, full bathroom with bath and standing shower.

'The master bedroom is very spacious and has beautiful large windows with a leaded floral design overlooking the garden. Off the first floor landing there are a further five double bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom and a full family bathroom. Three of the bedrooms have original fireplaces and the front bedrooms enjoy sensational sea views.'

O'Connor reportedly paid €1.7 million for the house in 2007, and tried to sell it for €750,000 in 2017. However, the sale fell through in the end.

If you feel you can't afford it (who can?), you're free to have a virtual gawk at the set-up via this link.

