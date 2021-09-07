One of Dublin's fave florists have launched their Autumn shop and you need this aesthetic in your life

Despite the mini heatwave we're experiencing, summer is well and truly over and we're ready for the crunchy leaves and pumpkin spice of Autumn.

The autumnal aesthetic is everywhere you turn - the official style trend for the season is "dark academia", there's a new Sally Rooney novel out for us to read broodily in cafes while sipping on a PSL and there's an influx of root vegetables in every supermarket in Ireland. If you're looking to get into the spirit yourself and decorate your home accordingly, feast your eyes on the new Autumn Shop at Crate Flowers with the most stunning wreaths, bouquets and even candles to really set the mood.

Crate's Autumn Flower Collection is the perfect coming together of autumnal tones and textures, with a mix of fresh and dried flowers for those who want to hold onto their blooms a little longer. In a post on Insta, the Crate team said:

We’ve been busy bees these last few months putting the collection together, with our focus this season on renewal and harvest; looking at the handover of seasons from light, airy, summer blooms to the arrival of rich, abundant, warm and wild flowers.

Anyone preparing to settle into hibernation for the colder months will also be buzzin' to hear Crate have launched their first candle. It's part of a collaboration with another female-led business, The Home Moment, and we can already tell we need this scent in our lives:

The scent arrangement was developed in Grasse, France and follows a story of being taken home to the harvest with the smell of fresh greens, figs, and rich tonka beans. Feelings of warmth and gratitude for the abundant bounty of the autumnal season and creating moments to appreciate the changing beauty of nature, embracing slow living and simple pleasures.

If that doesn't scream autumnal vibes, I don't know what does to be quite honest.

Header image via Instagram/thecrateflowers

