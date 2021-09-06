There's an art exhibition with a twist happening at Lucky's this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

September 6, 2021 at 4:07pm

Have you ever had a browse around an art gallery and thought, "I deffo could have done this myself"?

Well, now's your chance to. Lucky's on Meath Street are hosting a B.Y.O.A.A.S this Friday (that's a Bring Your Own Art Art Show for those not in the know), and are currently looking for submissions.

Lucky's will be streaming the virtual exhibition this Friday 10th September at byoaasdub.com and on screens at their Meath Street venue too. It's gonna be cute.

Lucky's are currently accepting basically any work that can be sent in email form to be part of the exhibition. They're interested in receiving "pics of print/paint work, pics of tangible work, photography, digital art, motion graphics & short reel clips".

If you have a piece of work you think would be great for the event, submit it HERE by no later than 10pm this evening. Bear in mind only one piece can be submitted per artist, file sizes should be max 3mb and video files should be no more than 10-15 seconds.

The event is being run in association with fellow artsy D8 spot Hen's Teeth who know how to put on a great exhibition, and sounds like it'll be a perfect evening of carefully curated art and craic. The perfect vibe for a Friday evening in the city.

Header image via Instagram/luckysdublin

