Been missing pub quizzes? There's one happening at this Dublin 8 spot tonight

By Fiona Frawley

September 29, 2021 at 8:57am

Nothing beats a pub quiz. Especially when it's not happening on Zoom and hasn't been written by your uncle Kevin.

If you've been missing real life, in person pub quizzes you're in luck. There's one happening at the Fourth Corner tonight!

If you've been looking for the opportunity to show off the vast plethora of general knowledge you obtained over lockdown, this is your moment. Get the gang together and book yourself a table at this Dublin 8 quiz night which is apparently "getting more and more intense each week". A buzz for the ultra competitors and potential Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestants among you.

If you get peckish while using up all that brain juice, new pop-up Bolt Burger at Fourth Corner has the goods. Just don't spill ketchup on your answer sheet. Your team mates will never forgive you.

Fun fact: The Corner is dog friendly so if you've got a particularly brainy pooch in your life, you can bring them along for the ride too. Book your table for this weeks pub quiz HERE! Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favour.

Header image via Shutterstock

