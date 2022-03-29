You can now get cake INSIDE an easter egg at this Dublin 8 bakery

The team at Bakeology have unlocked a new flavour dimension with their new Easter offering.

Bakeology on Dublin 8's Meath Street has launched a sweet fusion that is sure to elevate any Easter celebration.

The team at the Argentinian Bakery are extremely talented at whipping up creations like facturas, alfajores, tortas and empanadas. But they have leant their deft hands to creating a new hybrid, the Easter Egg cake.

The new offering comes in four flavours, chocotorta, Oreo cheesecake, brownie and alfajor. The cake mix is placed in the hollow of one half of an Easter egg and then beautifully decorated with dulce de leche, biscuits and some of the amazing products the team sell.

Calling them "spoonable Easter eggs" the team have said they chose their best cakes to fill the inside with and come in either big or medium sizes.

The eggs are now available to pre-order from Bakeology, and must be collected from the premises from the 15th-17th of April, for more information and to order yours send the team a DM on Instagram.

Opened in August 2021, Bakeology was launched by Mar who is described as “the painter, the carpenter, the designer of the plan spacing of the shop (best future architect ever), the decorator, the boss who gives directions to the workers/builders, the instagramer, sometimes the baker, the best friend, the best aunty,” and Benjamin “the delivery guy, the Baker, the kitchen porter, the cleaner, the painter, the manager, the husband, the father.”

The team have had a great few opening months, and are frequently slinging out some truly exciting sweet and savoury products on a regular basis.

You can find Bakeology Treats in Dublin 8’s 43 Meath Street, follow them on Instagram for more information.

