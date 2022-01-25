If the name is anything to go by, I'm sensing there's going to be drinks. And they'll be decent.

Since landing on the D8 scene in late 2019, The Circular has firmly established itself as a pillar of Dublin's food and drink landscape. Throughout the various and plentiful lockdowns over the past 2ish years, the Rialto boozer found ways to grow, adapt and thrive, and is a go-to for cosy chats, delish pizza and an excellent selection of craft beers. And if the latter of the three is your vibe, you may be interested and intrigued to hear about their latest venture, Decent Drinks Club.

You may recall Decent Drinks Club appearing first online in May 2020 and then later on as a physical pop up in The Circular. The premise was simple: to sell products from independent, local brewers, distillers and suppliers for delivery or collection.

If you're already mentally curating the craftiest, hoppiest and most colourful bag of cans possible to enjoy by the canal once temperatures hit over 11 degrees you're in luck - Decent Drinks Club are in the process of building a full time drinks store at The Circular. Expect an excellent selection of international and locally brewed beers, spirits and wines, with a tasty bit of merch thrown in for good measure.

Keep an eye on their Insta for updates. We can't wait to pay them a visit and spend a while browsing the fridges, expertly selecting a few cans (picking the ones with the best pictures on them).

