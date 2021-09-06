This Dalkey coffee van have a book swap happening at the moment

Coffee and a good book, it's truly the combo of dreams.

If you've been looking for a bit of September reading inspo, Home Ground have a book swap happening at their coffee van in Dalkey at the moment.

Their Take a Book, Leave a Book Library is stocked up with fab reads from every genre, and even a shelf especially for kiddies. So your lil Matilda will have ample literature to choose from when she comes for her after school hot chocolate.

If you've got books at home sitting on the shelf that could bring joy and contentment to someone else, why not bring them down, take a new one for yourself and enjoy a delish coffee while you're at it? A gorge addition to this local shop and a great way to get into a bitta reading as we settle into Autumn.

The guys at Home Ground are open 9-3 Monday to Saturday and 10-3 on Sundays for anyone looking to get their book swap on, enjoy a tasty icer during this bonus warm weather we're having or pick up a pastry or three. They have it all, really.

Header image via Instagram/homegroundcoffeevan

