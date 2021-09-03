The Academy kept us laughing throughout lockdown - here are some of their funniest signs over the past year

We couldn't get near the place for a pint and a bop, but at least we could admire their comic genius from afar.

Even if you don't follow the Academy on Insta or Twitter, you've most likely seen some of their hilarious and timely signs being shared over the past few months. Looking back through them this morning is like looking at a concise witty time capsule of the past nineteen months - they covered all the big topics tbf. Lockdown weddings, Penneys appointments, the long anticipated reopening of the zoo... let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

Let's be honest, we all contemplated getting married over lockdown in the hopes that we'd get even a sniff of a sesh.

Like something out of a Seamus Heaney poem.

Okay... so this one didn't age too well.

They could see right through us.

Cute one for the day of love.

Remember that time when everyone just happened to find new dentists in Spain?

Us neither. We're low-key convinced it's still 2019, tbh.

You're dead right girlo x

The biggest win of his career, no doubt.

Remember everyone doing a full face of makeup and giving themselves curly blow dries for the zoo?

RIP to all the Penneys appointments that were sold on Facebook Marketplace for €100.

This one is just common sense.

Throwback to South William Street becoming the Woodstock of Dublin.

Hopefully they'll save this one to put up every year.

This is the one thing we know for sure after a year of uncertainty.

If you've got a great idea for their next one, now's your time to shine!

Now we just have to wait until 22nd of October, which will no doubt bring a full dance floor of people using these signs as chat up lines. Can't wait, gals.

Header image via Instagram/academydublin

