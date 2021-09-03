There's an exciting new gallery to check out in Dublin 2

Hang Tough Contemporary have a new permanent home and gallery space on Exchequer Street.

The fine art and framing specialists have been championing upcoming artists and working to make art readily available for all for the past few years, and this central spot is the perfect place for them to continue that journey. In their new space, they'll continue to showcase work from Irish and international artists, with an ethos to "make unique, unparalleled artistic talent readily available to a discerning and engaged audience".

It's great news for the Dublin art scene after we've sadly said goodbye to a number of beloved creative spaces over the past year or so. A central location for locals and tourists alike to enjoy art in a "vibrant, accessible" setting is key for keeping the cultural heart of the city beating.

After sharing the news of the new space, Hang Tough offered thanks to everyone who's been part of their journey so far:

A massive thank you to all our artists, visitors, collectors and friends for your continued support so far. We hope you join us for the next leg of our journey in our Exchequer St. home.

They'll be kicking off straight away with an exciting line up of exhibitions and listings scheduled for the next few months, details of which can be seen in the post.

We can't wait to pop in!

