There's an exciting new gallery to check out in Dublin 2

By Fiona Frawley

September 3, 2021 at 12:24pm

Share:
There's an exciting new gallery to check out in Dublin 2

Hang Tough Contemporary have a new permanent home and gallery space on Exchequer Street.

The fine art and framing specialists have been championing upcoming artists and working to make art readily available for all for the past few years, and this central spot is the perfect place for them to continue that journey. In their new space, they'll continue to showcase work from Irish and international artists, with an ethos to "make unique, unparalleled artistic talent readily available to a discerning and engaged audience".

It's great news for the Dublin art scene after we've sadly said goodbye to a number of beloved creative spaces over the past year or so. A central location for locals and tourists alike to enjoy art in a "vibrant, accessible" setting is key for keeping the cultural heart of the city beating.

After sharing the news of the new space, Hang Tough offered thanks to everyone who's been part of their journey so far:

A massive thank you to all our artists, visitors, collectors and friends for your continued support so far. We hope you join us for the next leg of our journey in our Exchequer St. home.

They'll be kicking off straight away with an exciting line up of exhibitions and listings scheduled for the next few months, details of which can be seen in the post.

We can't wait to pop in!

Header image via Instagram/Hang Tough Contemporary 

READ NEXT: There are dedicated plus-size yoga classes happening in Dublin from next week

Share:

Latest articles

You'll want to check out the flash friday special at this Rialto café in Dublin

Celebrate International Bacon Day with this Bacon Bubble Tea

WATCH: The stars and director of Shang-Chi discuss Marvel's latest blockbuster

Hands on with the Google Nest Camera and Doorbell

You may also love

You'll want to check out the flash friday special at this Rialto café in Dublin

Celebrate International Bacon Day with this Bacon Bubble Tea

Calling all scone-loving Trinity students

It's time to start thinking about Santa's grotto

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.