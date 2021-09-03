There are dedicated plus-size yoga classes happening in Dublin from next week

By Fiona Frawley

September 3, 2021 at 9:08am

There are dedicated plus-size yoga classes happening in Dublin from next week

Good news for all namaste-ers.

From next week, Breathing Space will be running dedicated plus-size yoga, pilates and mindfulness classes at their Cork Street studios.

In a post on insta, the Dublin 8 studio explained the reasoning behind the dedicated classes:

We know that even though a lot of wellness spaces say they welcome diverse bodies, in reality people in bigger bodies can be stigmatised or excluded in those spaces. So we have created these classes for you, joyful movement with no weight stigma or diet culture bullsh!t. ⁠

The gender-inclusive classes will definitely be a welcome addition to the Dublin yoga scene, with plenty of positive feedback in the comments already:

The post added that while bigger bodies are welcome to all classes at the studio, "we know some people may prefer a dedicated space to begin with".

A great positive change, and a step towards making yoga inclusive for all. Breathing Space also have lots of great info on their insta about body positivity and diversifying the wellness industry in Ireland.

The studio will be opening officially next Monday the 6th, so give them a follow to keep up to date with class times, workshops and so on!

Header image via Shutterstock 

