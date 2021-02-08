Close

Over 110,000 passengers came through Dublin Airport in January

By James Fenton

February 8, 2021 at 10:33am

Over 110,000 passengers passed through Dublin Airport throughout January, with 60% of these journeys being made for non-essential travel.

New statistics released by the Department of Transport reveal that 110,930 passed through Dublin Airport in January, compared to fewer than 2,000 and 1,000 at Cork and Shannon Airports respectively. The figures also found that 60% of the passengers who passed through Dublin Airport were undertaking non-essential travel.  The most popular flights into the capital came from Poland, France, the UK, and the Netherlands.

Due to Covid-19, the Government is currently advising against all non-essential international travel. Since, February 4, a legal requirement to quarantine has been introduced for all passengers arriving in Ireland, with only limited categories of passengers exempt. You can find out more via this link.

