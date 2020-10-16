Pamela Scott closures - Blanchardstown and Grafton Street among 12 branches to shut

Pamela Scott is closing 12 of its 24 Irish stores, including four Dublin branches, due to the 'devastating effects of Covid-19'.

In a statement, the company said that 'sadly, the devastating effects of Covid-19, and its effect on the retail industry as a whole, has forced us to close 12 of our Pamela Scott stores across Ireland. The shops closed are Grafton Street, Frascati Centre in Blackrock, Swords and Blanchardstown in Dublin, Cork City, Limerick Crescent, Tralee, Carlow, Sligo, Dundalk, Gorey and Nenagh.

The Pamela Scott stores in Clonmel, Mullingar, Castlebar, Waterford, Newbridge, Wexford, Ennis, Letterkenny, Middleton, Athlone, Navan and Kilkenny will remain unaffected. The company also confirmed that gift vouchers, credit notes and loyalty cards will not be affected by the restructure and will be honoured, regardless of where they were purchased.

In a post on Facebook, Pamela Scott said: 'We would like to thank everyone especially our loyal customers for your kind messages, memories and support during this tough time.'

They added that 'now more than ever, it is important to support local businesses and shop local. We are still here, a little smaller but we continue to operate a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for all who visit us, whether that be in our remaining Pamela Scott stores, or online from the comfort of your own home.'

Answers to any questions you have about the closures can be found here.

