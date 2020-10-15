Close

Dublin's first 100% gluten free takeaway has just opened for business

By Rory Cashin

October 15, 2020 at 2:28pm

Great news for those who love a takeaway but need it to be gluten free.

Fakeaway has been launched by Chef Adrian Martin, and he took inspiration from the struggles he and his girlfriend Hannah Corcoran (who is a coeliac) face when they are trying to find gluten free fast food in the city.

Located at Beaumont Avenue in Dublin 14, this new dining experience claims to be Dublin's first 100% gluten free takeaway.

Martin explains that "Hannah loves a spicebox, but it is almost impossible for us to enjoy a cheeky takeaway that’s safe for her to eat. Things have changed dramatically in the food industry with more people than ever dining at home during lockdown."

The menu includes some of our favourites like satay chicken, chicken wings, loaded fries, chicken massaman curry, cajun chicken burgers, and - of course, an Irish takeaway cornerstone - the spice box. You can check out the full menu right here.

Martin continues: "The feedback we’ve received so far is insane! Already we’ve got an abundance of messages thanking us for coming up with the idea.

"Food is such a social activity, we base most of our interactions around it and it forms the foundation for some of our most treasured memories, yet currently there’s a large chunk of our population that can’t pick up the phone and order their favourite food because of a dietary requirement. We want to make takeaway accessible for all and offer a service that allows everyone to enjoy the food they love while being healthy. It’s a win win."

Orders can be placed via JustEat for delivery or collection.


Main image via Instagram/@Fakeawayirl

READ NEXT: 22 at home restaurant kits to try out this weekend

