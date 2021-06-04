Part of the DART line will be closed over the Bank Holiday weekend

Irish Rail has confirmed that DART services will be closed between Bray and Greystones over the Bank Holiday weekend due to works being carried out.

The section will be suspended from 8.15pm this evening (Friday) until Monday night. Dublin Bus will be accepting rail tickets for affected passengers.

People are asked to remember that only 50% capacity will be available for use and to avoid the busiest times if possible. Face coverings must be worn on your journey and hand sanitiser units will be available in all stations.

Visit IrishRail.ie for further information.

