Penneys Is Launching A Pop-up Hair And Make-Up Salon And It's INSANELY Cheap

This is not a drill!

Penneys opened a brow and nail bar in its Mary Street store way back in 2014, and it's been a huge success.

Well, brace yourselves gals, because it's about to get even better.

The bargain retailer is adding a pop-up hair and make-up salon to its offering, and the prices are too good to resist.

Customers can get a dry style for €15, make-up application for €20 and liner and lashes for only a fiver (not including the cost of the lashes).

The beauticians will create a variety of make-up looks using Penneys' PS... Range, and you can choose from everything between "Au Naturel" and "All Out Glam".



Hair styles also range from casual braids to chic up-dos.

The 'PS...Glissed' salon will launch on Monday and stay open for three months.

Race you there!

