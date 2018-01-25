Lifestyle

Penneys Is Launching A Pop-up Hair And Make-Up Salon And It's INSANELY Cheap

Penneys opened a brow and nail bar in its Mary Street store way back in 2014, and it's been a huge success. 

Well, brace yourselves gals, because it's about to get even better. 

The bargain retailer is adding a pop-up hair and make-up salon to its offering, and the prices are too good to resist. 

Customers can get a dry style for €15, make-up application for €20 and liner and lashes for only a fiver (not including the cost of the lashes). 

The beauticians will create a variety of make-up looks using Penneys' PS... Range, and you can choose from everything between "Au Naturel" and "All Out Glam". 

Hair styles also range from casual braids to chic up-dos. 

Hair And Make Up

The 'PS...Glissed' salon will launch on Monday and stay open for three months. 

Race you there! 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

