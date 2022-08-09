Penneys will open their 37th Irish store in Tallaght next month

A new spot to nip into for a "few bits" and end up leaving with a lifetime supply of fluffy socks, pjs and micellar water. As is tradition.

An opening date for the long-awaited new Penneys Tallaght store has been revealed - and it's just around the corner.

The first new Penneys store to launch in Ireland in six years, the Tallaght branch will open its doors to shoppers on Thursday 15th September in The Square Shopping Centre.

Located on the ground floor of The Square Shopping Centre, the new store will offer 43,400 sq. ft of retail and beauty space, stocked up with fashion, homeware and beauty, including a Nails @ Penneys salon.

The Tallaght store marks the retailer’s continued expansion in Ireland and will be Penneys’ 37th store the country. This is the first new Penneys in Dublin since the opening of the Liffey Valley branch in December 2016. The retailer has committed to investing €250 million in Ireland over the next 10 years.

Penneys also recently announced its commitment to protect prices on more than a thousand of its essential kids’ products, as it seeks to help family finances go further amid the rising cost of living.

Ahead of the opening Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland said:

We can’t wait to welcome our colleagues and customers into our fantastic new store in Tallaght. We know our customers have been waiting for Penneys at The Square for a long time. The store is nearly ready, and we are really excited to finally open our doors next month. We’ll have something for everyone all at our everyday affordable prices.

Jack Martin, Head of Retail for The Square Town Centre added:

This is a fantastic addition to the Centre and will be widely welcomed by the community not just in Tallaght but many of the surrounding areas. Our partnership with Penneys marks a significant step in our development and we are very excited about the opportunity that this brings. The people of Tallaght have been crying out for a Penneys store for over 20 years and I have no doubt will make this a hugely successful launch.

