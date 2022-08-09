DCC begin work on transforming Kilmainham Mill into 'cultural hub'

The mill has been unoccupied since closing in 2000.

A series of 'enabling works' have gotten underway this week on Kilmainham Mill, a protected structure which dates back to the early 19th century.

The Mill, which was acquired by Dublin City Council in 2018 served as a flour mill throughout the early nineteenth century, prior to conversion for textile production at the turn of the century. It ceased all industrial use as a mill in 2000 and has remained unoccupied since then.

The enabling works, which include asbestos removal, roof repair, floor propping, window/doors repair, protection of industrial machinery, clearance of debris, are intended to secure and make safe the building ahead of a planned conservation-led redevelopment project, according to libertiesdublin.ie.

The conservation project will ultimately open the mill to the public creating a cultural hub in the Kilmainham area.

The work will be overseen by Howley Hayes Cooney Architects and is anticipated to take about 8 months, with the final redevelopments set to happen next summer.

Construction on the mill was halted back in October 2021 due to labour shortages.

In 2014, a "Save Kilmainham Mill Campaign" page was set up on Facebook, sharing information and garnering public interest in the historic structure. The group organised fundraiser events, petitions and meetings in an effort to 'conserve and celebrate the industrial heritage of Dublin".

