PIC: This Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Unspoken Rule Of Travelling On Dublin Bus

Don't even think about breaking it

Screen Shot 2018 03 15 At 11 13 11

Let's set the scene, shall we? You're waiting at the bus stop. 8am. Change jangling in pocket, counted to the exact 5c (you're no organised Leap card person, let's be real). 

Dublin bus pulls up, you pay your humble fare and go to the VIP upper deck. Get to the top of the stairs, glance at capacity and bums on seats and make your move. 

What you do next – and if you don't do this, why? – is follow the ultimate unspoken rule of travelling on a bus in Ireland. 

We all know this is true. Don't deny it folks. 

Everyone does it. If you don't follow this rule you can guarantee you will receive the death stare from whichever unfortunate soul you've chosen to ruin the morning of.

“Thou shalt not sit beside thy neighbour should another seat be free.”

You have got to follow this rule. It should be included in the guidebooks for tourists. 

We'd go so far as to say there should be an entire section on this in the Junior Cert for christ sake. 

Next time you get on the bus observe the unspoken rule in action. And do NOT break it.

