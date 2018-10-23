Lifestyle

PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street

Is it OK to talk about Christmas yet? The people at Dublin city council must think so, because the Christmas lights are already up on Grafton Street.

While we can already hear the usual protests from some people about it being too early, we say feck the humbugs, because the countdown to Christmas has begun.

via GIPHY

Pictures of the lights were shared on Twitter - one was even shared by the Washington Bureau Chief in Capital News Service in the U.S.

He wrote: "The Irish really love getting started early on the Christmas season. Check out this holiday greeting in Irish just installed over Dublin’s Grafton Street."

Yes we do, James.

While the date for the official turning on hasn't been announced yet, we'll update you when they do.

For now though, we're crossing our fingers for a bit of sneachta, and maybe an appearance from Hozier.

