PICS: This Dublin Store Has Some Seriously Gas Irish Valentine's Day Cards

Trying to find a Valentine's Day card that isn't nauseatingly soppy can be harder than you think. How many times have I left it so late that I leg it into the nearest supermarket only to be left with cards for my "loving husband'?

So many times that I should really be single by now, to be perfectly honest.

This year get your shit together and get your bae a card that they'll actually like. Designist is one of Dublin's slickest stores and has everything from random kitchen objects to sleek home decor and of course, their fab Irish designed cards.

Located on George's Street, there's a heap of gas V-Day cards in store if you're passing by (g'luck resisting their tempting range of Irish soaps and handcreams) or you can grab a card online.

All their Valentine's Cards are just €3.50 and designed by an Irish artist – here's our top picks:

1. Our kinda threesome

2. I love your beardy face

3. Titanic Valentine's

4. Wanna bone?

5. Ride & chips

6. VHS and chill

7. Some aul fella

8. State of ye

9. Lovely girls competition winner

10. I bleedin' love ya

They're so nice we might just buy one for ourselves...

