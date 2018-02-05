Lifestyle

PICS: This Dublin Store Has Some Seriously Gas Irish Valentine's Day Cards

"State of ye you big ride"

Pjimage 12

Trying to find a Valentine's Day card that isn't nauseatingly soppy can be harder than you think. How many times have I left it so late that I leg it into the nearest supermarket only to be left with cards for my "loving husband'? 

So many times that I should really be single by now, to be perfectly honest. 

This year get your shit together and get your bae a card that they'll actually like. Designist is one of Dublin's slickest stores and has everything from random kitchen objects to sleek home decor and of course, their fab Irish designed cards. 

Located on George's Street, there's a heap of gas V-Day cards in store if you're passing by (g'luck resisting their tempting range of Irish soaps and handcreams) or you can grab a card online. 

All their Valentine's Cards are just €3.50 and designed by an Irish artist – here's our top picks:

1. Our kinda threesome

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 15 15 05

2. I love your beardy face

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 15 53 19

3. Titanic Valentine's

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 15 32 33

4. Wanna bone?

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 15 33 11

5. Ride & chips 

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 15 32 59

6. VHS and chill 

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 15 33 33

7. Some aul fella 

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 15 33 25

8. State of ye

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 15 33 55

9. Lovely girls competition winner

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 15 33 45

10. I bleedin' love ya 

Screen Shot 2018 02 05 At 15 32 44

They're so nice we might just buy one for ourselves...

READ NEXT: A Councillor Wants To Bring In A Dublinbikes Style Scheme - For The Elderly

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
PICS: This Dublin Store Has Some Seriously Gas Irish Valentine's Day Cards
PICS: This Dublin Store Has Some Seriously Gas Irish Valentine's Day Cards
Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try
Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try
Can You Spot The Embarrassing Mistake In This Valentine's Day Card From Dunnes Stores?
Can You Spot The Embarrassing Mistake In This Valentine's Day Card From Dunnes Stores?
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
30 Questions You NEED To Ask Your Partner Before Getting Married
30 Questions You NEED To Ask Your Partner Before Getting Married
500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...
500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...
Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece
PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'
PICS: Only The Bravest Dubs Will Play The City's First Ever 'Tattoo Roulette'
This Event Is On In Dublin All Weekend And It's Going To Be Serious Craic
This Event Is On In Dublin All Weekend And It's Going To Be Serious Craic
This Is Exactly Where To Stand In Coppers If You're Looking For The Shift
This Is Exactly Where To Stand In Coppers If You're Looking For The Shift
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps
PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps
A Councillor Wants To Bring In A Dublinbikes Style Scheme - For The Elderly
News

A Councillor Wants To Bring In A Dublinbikes Style Scheme - For The Elderly
A 14-Year-Old Boy Was Seriously Injured In A Hit-And-Run Last Night
News

A 14-Year-Old Boy Was Seriously Injured In A Hit-And-Run Last Night
PICS: The Ghost Bike At Harold's Cross Bridge Is Finally Back Where It Belongs
News

PICS: The Ghost Bike At Harold's Cross Bridge Is Finally Back Where It Belongs
These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?
News

These Dublin Place Name Riddles Are Driving People Crazy - Can You Figure Them Out?

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
Dublin

BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin