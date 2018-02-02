Lifestyle

PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps

We'd say she had a hard time "keeping up with" all the pictures...

Caitlyn J

Caitlyn Jenner flew in from LA on Thursday night to join a host of Irish stars at the Xpose Awards.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was on the red carpet at Dublin’s Mansion House and was awarded with the Recognition Award at the show. 

Everyone and their mother was lining up to get a snap with the television star and we'd say she was tired from all the smiling. 

Yes, Cara, we think you are the only person. Sorry.

Main image via: Clevver News

READ NEXT: Dublin Dad Who Gouged Eyes Of Taxi Driver On Night Out Gets Community Service

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival
Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival
Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin
Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin
Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now
Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now
One Of The Greatest Pop Bands Ever Are Performing At Dun Laoghaire's Beatyard Fest
One Of The Greatest Pop Bands Ever Are Performing At Dun Laoghaire's Beatyard Fest
I Got My Skin Scanned In A Dublin Salon - And It Was Horrifying
I Got My Skin Scanned In A Dublin Salon - And It Was Horrifying
This 'Expensive' Dublin Pub Made A Colossal Turnover In 2017
This 'Expensive' Dublin Pub Made A Colossal Turnover In 2017
Dublin Woman Issues Deadly Warning To All Gym Goers About Side-Effects Of Addiction To Steroids
Dublin Woman Issues Deadly Warning To All Gym Goers About Side-Effects Of Addiction To Steroids
Dublin Punter Successfully Turns 50c Euromillions Ticket Into €16,500
Dublin Punter Successfully Turns 50c Euromillions Ticket Into €16,500
A Dublin Blow-Dry Bar Is Now Doing Hair Extension Subscriptions And We're BUZZIN'
A Dublin Blow-Dry Bar Is Now Doing Hair Extension Subscriptions And We're BUZZIN'
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
The Sugar Club Is Showing This Cult-Classic Movie For A Date Night With A Difference
The Sugar Club Is Showing This Cult-Classic Movie For A Date Night With A Difference
PICS: The Horrific "Kitchen" In This D24 House Share Should Actually Be Illegal
PICS: The Horrific "Kitchen" In This D24 House Share Should Actually Be Illegal
Dublin Dad Who Gouged Eyes Of Taxi Driver On Night Out Gets Community Service
News

Dublin Dad Who Gouged Eyes Of Taxi Driver On Night Out Gets Community Service
Ten Dublin Takeaways That Deliver Booze Now That Dry January Is Over
Food and Drink

Ten Dublin Takeaways That Deliver Booze Now That Dry January Is Over
The Lawyers From 'Making A Murderer' Are Coming Back To Vicar Street Next Month
Dublin

The Lawyers From 'Making A Murderer' Are Coming Back To Vicar Street Next Month
This Dublin Cafe Is Hosting A 'Palentine's Night' For People Who Hate 'Lovey Dovey Shite'
Food and Drink

This Dublin Cafe Is Hosting A 'Palentine's Night' For People Who Hate 'Lovey Dovey Shite'

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
Dublin

BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin