PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps

We'd say she had a hard time "keeping up with" all the pictures...

Caitlyn Jenner flew in from LA on Thursday night to join a host of Irish stars at the Xpose Awards.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was on the red carpet at Dublin’s Mansion House and was awarded with the Recognition Award at the show.

Everyone and their mother was lining up to get a snap with the television star and we'd say she was tired from all the smiling.



Such a fun night at the #xposebenefitawards .. Tuesday at 8 on 3... pic.twitter.com/9M6si3DjUg — Janine Curran (@JanineCurran) February 2, 2018

What a night, congrats to @TV3Xpose on an amazing show, some 💗 and a little selfie with the fabulous @Caitlyn_Jenner #xposebenefitawards pic.twitter.com/ibAIoPge9k — Benetti (@benettimenswear) February 2, 2018

Look who won a Thérapie voucher at the #xposebenefitawards 😍💜 The one and only Caitlyn Jenner 🙈🎉 We can't wait for her to come in for treatments with us!! 🙌🏼 #starstruck #LoveTherapie 💜 pic.twitter.com/2UMnCNdwZk — ThérapieUK (@TherapieUK) February 2, 2018

I feel like I am the only person in Dublin who doesn't have a photo with @Caitlyn_Jenner 😊 #xposebenefitawards — Cara Doyle (@caradoyle) February 2, 2018

Yes, Cara, we think you are the only person. Sorry.



Main image via: Clevver News

