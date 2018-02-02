Dublin Dad Who Gouged Eyes Of Taxi Driver On Night Out Gets Community Service

A Dublin dad gouged the eyes of a taxi driver after drinking "to excess" while celebrating his wife's pregnancy, The Irish Independent is reporting.

He was driven to Blanchardstown Garda Station and Gardaí witnessed some of the attacks that took place.

The man in question - with an address in Blanchardstown - threatened to kill the taxi driver in what was called an "appalling" assault by the judge.

Court reporter, Eimear Cotter, states that the Dubliner has to complete 220 hours of community service in lieu of five months in prison and also had €2,500 compensation in court for the victim.

The taxi driver was also struck on the top and side of the head.



He suffered swelling and pain to his head and face as a result of the gouging.

