PICS: Underweight 'Swanathan' the swan rescued by Gardaí in North Dublin

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has shared pictures of Swanathan, a swan that was rescued in North Dublin yesterday.

Young Swanathan, described as underweight, was rescued in North Dublin yesterday by An Garda Síochána, before being transferred to the DSPCA.

A post on Twitter shows three pictures of Swanathan being nursed back to health with the DSPCA saying that 'It's very important for birds to be hydrated before they eat so our vets gave Swanathan fluids before giving him a tasty meal.'

🦢 Swanathan



Yesterday @GardaTraffic rescued a young underweight swan from the north #dublin area. He was transferred to the #dspca by our inspector. It’s very important for birds to be hydrated before they eat so our vets gave Swanathan fluids before giving him a tasty meal 😊 pic.twitter.com/FQn3e7vppj — DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) March 2, 2021

We hope that Swanathan enjoyed his feast and we wish him well in his recovery.

