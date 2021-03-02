Close

PICS: Underweight 'Swanathan' the swan rescued by Gardaí in North Dublin

By James Fenton

March 2, 2021 at 11:44am

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has shared pictures of Swanathan, a swan that was rescued in North Dublin yesterday.

Young Swanathan, described as underweight, was rescued in North Dublin yesterday by An Garda Síochána, before being transferred to the DSPCA.

A post on Twitter shows three pictures of Swanathan being nursed back to health with the DSPCA saying that 'It's very important for birds to be hydrated before they eat so our vets gave Swanathan fluids before giving him a tasty meal.'

We hope that Swanathan enjoyed his feast and we wish him well in his recovery.

