These are the eight Bank of Ireland branches in Dublin that are set to close

Bank of Ireland customers woke up this morning to the news morning that the company is closing 103 branches in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

The closures will begin from the end of September and will leave 169 Bank of Ireland branches operating in the Republic. The company has stated that digital banking reaching a "tipping point" is a reason for the decision.

The branches that are closing are predominantly self-service locations and the Dublin branches that are affected are listed below:

James Street

Law Library

Phibsboro

Ballycoolin

Killester

Merrion Road

Rathmines

Ballyfermot

Branches closing in surrounding counties include those in Leixlip, Celbridge and Ratoath. Bank of Ireland have also announced a partnership with An Post that will offer banking services at 900 locations across Ireland.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

