Popular discount store rumoured to replace Penneys in Rathfarnham

By Darragh Murphy

March 15, 2020 at 11:12am

A very different store has been rumoured to be replacing the recently-closed Penneys in Rathfarnham Shopping Centre.

Penneys in Rathfarnham closed its doors for good last month and locals had been curious about what would open in its place.

It has been rumoured in recent weeks that popular discount store, Dealz, would be opening a branch in Rathfarnham.

The local community group, Knocklyon Network, was first to report that Dealz would be replacing Penneys, which closed on February 6 after almost three decades in business.

What appears to be an official Facebook page for Dealz Rathfarnham has since been set up, giving credence to the rumours.

It's said that Dealz in Rathfarnham Shopping Centre will include a large clothes department.

The Dealz Rathfarnham Facebook page has been promoting an open day on March 20 for prospective employees but that will likely be rescheduled for a later date due to concerns about coronavirus.

The page states that the discount store is looking to hire part-time and full-time staff members, as well as managers.

The new branch is expected to open in April although that too could be delayed.

