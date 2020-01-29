Rathfarnham Penneys will close for good next week

The Penneys store in Rathfarnham will close its doors for good next week.

It was announced in October that the decision had been made to close Rathfarnham's Penneys in the new year and we have now discovered the exact date.

A spokesperson for Penneys confirmed to Lovin Dublin that Thursday, February 6 is the date that the store will close.

The announcement was initially met with considerable disappointment and a petition was set up to save the shop, with hundreds signing in the hope of convincing the retailer to reconsider.

But it seems that plans are going ahead to close the store for good.

A statement from the company last October read: "All employees in Penneys Rathfarnham have been informed and everyone has been offered relocation opportunities at nearby Dublin stores.

"In recent years, Penneys has invested in enhancing its customer offering and experience in six Dublin stores with new shop-floor refurbishment and refits, new visual merchandising, fitting rooms, access to free Wifi, recharge areas and customer seating areas.

"Customers of the Rathfarnham store are well serviced by the Nutgrove store (also in Rathfarnham) which was completely refurbished in 2017, and nearby stores Dundrum and Liffey Valley, due to their close proximity.

"In light of these factors, and as the lease is due to expire in Rathfarnham, the company has made a commercial decision to close this 9,400 sq ft store."

READ NEXT - 13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well