13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well

We've all experienced this

Stage 1: I'm Just Going To Nip In To Grab Some Socks

Let's face it, no matter how hard we try we can never actually go in to Penneys and just get a pair of socks. It's literally impossible.

Those who can do it deserve a medal.

Stage 2: Oh Look At All The Pretty Colours... I MUST RESIST

They know how to catch our attention, don't they?

Whenever we walk in to the magical place we find it hard not to get completely caught up in our surroundings. 

Stage 3: OMG I Love That Top

It's beginning to happen, you pick up your first item impulsively, but you love it, and you definitely need it.

You feel a splurge coming on.

Stage 4: Maybe If I Just Try It On And I Can Keep It In Mind For A Rainy Day

I mean, maybe, just maybe, you will be able to resist temptation and you can buy it another day?

Ah who are we kidding, if we go back in in a day or two they won't have anything in our size left. 

Stage 5: The Line For The Changing Room Will Be Long So I May As Well Bring A Few Bits

If you're willing to queue up for 10 minutes you'd be silly to only try on one thing, right?

Might as well just pick up a few more bits to make the fitting room visit worthwhile. 

Stage 6: Ah Sure Ill Have A Look At The Accessories And Underwear

Come on, it is only like €1.50 for a pair of undies?

It all adds up.

Stage 7: Jeez Why Is My Bag Getting So Heavy

You're starting to realise this is no longer going to be one pair of socks.

How does this happen every time?

Stage 8: Sure I May As Well Pop Down To The Homeware Section

Well, now that it's happening, there's no stopping it. 

A few throws for the couch, some new mugs, maybe?

Stage 9: FAIRY LIGHTS

Stop the lights, well no actually, please don't. In fact, give us them all. 

Fairy lights are too pretty we can never resist. 

Stage 10: Sure I CAN'T Go In Without Buying Fresh PJs

It's a known fact. 

Stage 11: Everything In My Bag Is Essential

It really is though?

We had no intention of buying any of this stuff before coming in but now we can't imagine our lives without them. 

Stage 12: How The F*CK Did I Just Spend €200 On Socks?

Why does this happen every.single.time?

Stage 13: Questions Entire Life

Goodbye savings, hello spending problem!

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A big ol' video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
14 Random Bits You Can Get From Dublin's Quirkiest Interior Store
13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well
Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green
PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
PODCAST: 'McFeminism' On International Women's Day - Has It Become Just Another Marketing Ploy?
Tackle One Of These Five Adventurous Dublin Walks Today
Penneys' Prettiest Pop-Up Is Back Just In Time For Mother's Day
10 Alternative Places To Buy The Perfect Wedding Outfit in Dublin
Penneys Has Recalled A Number Of Products Due To A Flammability Risk
Here's Five Freebies You Can Get Today In Dublin If You're A Woman
This Trinity Street Restaurant Is Perfect For Young Working Couples Who Want A Big Romantic Date
Summer Beach Parties And An Ice Skating Rink Could Be On The Cards For College Green
PICS: This Hidden Vintage Boutique Is 100% One Of The Cutest Stores In Dublin
Plans For 500 New Homes In North Dublin Could Be Halted Because Of Local Geese
You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
There's A Pilates And Prosecco Event Happening In Dublin Next Month
A Massive Irish Craft Beer & Spirits Festival Is Happening On Leeson Street This Month
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
