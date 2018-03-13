13 Stages Of Shopping In Penneys We Know All Too Well

Stage 1: I'm Just Going To Nip In To Grab Some Socks

Let's face it, no matter how hard we try we can never actually go in to Penneys and just get a pair of socks. It's literally impossible.

Those who can do it deserve a medal.

Stage 2: Oh Look At All The Pretty Colours... I MUST RESIST

They know how to catch our attention, don't they?

Whenever we walk in to the magical place we find it hard not to get completely caught up in our surroundings.

Stage 3: OMG I Love That Top

It's beginning to happen, you pick up your first item impulsively, but you love it, and you definitely need it.

You feel a splurge coming on.

Stage 4: Maybe If I Just Try It On And I Can Keep It In Mind For A Rainy Day

I mean, maybe, just maybe, you will be able to resist temptation and you can buy it another day?

Ah who are we kidding, if we go back in in a day or two they won't have anything in our size left.

Stage 5: The Line For The Changing Room Will Be Long So I May As Well Bring A Few Bits

If you're willing to queue up for 10 minutes you'd be silly to only try on one thing, right?

Might as well just pick up a few more bits to make the fitting room visit worthwhile.

Stage 6: Ah Sure Ill Have A Look At The Accessories And Underwear

Come on, it is only like €1.50 for a pair of undies?

It all adds up.

Stage 7: Jeez Why Is My Bag Getting So Heavy

You're starting to realise this is no longer going to be one pair of socks.

How does this happen every time?

Stage 8: Sure I May As Well Pop Down To The Homeware Section

Well, now that it's happening, there's no stopping it.

A few throws for the couch, some new mugs, maybe?

Stage 9: FAIRY LIGHTS

Stop the lights, well no actually, please don't. In fact, give us them all.

Fairy lights are too pretty we can never resist.

Stage 10: Sure I CAN'T Go In Without Buying Fresh PJs

It's a known fact.

Stage 11: Everything In My Bag Is Essential

It really is though?

We had no intention of buying any of this stuff before coming in but now we can't imagine our lives without them.

Stage 12: How The F*CK Did I Just Spend €200 On Socks?

Why does this happen every.single.time?

Stage 13: Questions Entire Life

Goodbye savings, hello spending problem!

