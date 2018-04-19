A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home

Navigating Dublin's housing market right now is harder than going into Penneys for 'just one thing'. G'luck to anyone who thinks that's gonna work out.

But we spotted a property for sale on Sherry Fitz today that's actually quite decent – so decent, in fact, that we wouldn't mind moving in ourselves.

1 Thomas Davis Street West is a "charming mellow aged brick cottage" in Inchicore, Dublin 8, up for grabs for €275,000.

Laid out over two floors, the accommodation is versatile, with your sitting room and kitchen on the ground floor and four bedrooms up top. There's also possibility to extend, apparently although you'd be left with a bit of a tight squeeze in the garden.

It's small, but cosy and bright and all it needs is some fab furniture and a lick of paint

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you could move the whole fam in here and it's within walking distance of two Luas stops.

The floorplans show a better layout of the house – we'd be looking at knocking the wall between bedroom 2 and 3 and having a swish walk-in wardrobe area

Dermot Bannon eat your heart out.

What do you think?

READ NEXT: Sunny Lunch With A Sneaky Glass Of Wine? This Hidden City Centre Gem Has You Covered



Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here