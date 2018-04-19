Feature Lifestyle Property and Living

A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home

Navigating Dublin's housing market right now is harder than going into Penneys for 'just one thing'. G'luck to anyone who thinks that's gonna work out. 

But we spotted a property for sale on Sherry Fitz today that's actually quite decent – so decent, in fact, that we wouldn't mind moving in ourselves. 

1 Thomas Davis Street West is a "charming mellow aged brick cottage" in Inchicore, Dublin 8, up for grabs for €275,000. 

Laid out over two floors, the accommodation is versatile, with your sitting room and kitchen on the ground floor and four bedrooms up top. There's also possibility to extend, apparently although you'd be left with a bit of a tight squeeze in the garden.

It's small, but cosy and bright and all it needs is some fab furniture and a lick of paint 

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you could move the whole fam in here and it's within walking distance of two Luas stops. 

Kmg180034 S 04
Kmg180034 S 01
Kmg180034 S 02
Kmg180034 S 06
Kmg180034 S 05

The floorplans show a better layout of the house – we'd be looking at knocking the wall between bedroom 2 and 3 and having a swish walk-in wardrobe area 

Dermot Bannon eat your heart out.

Pjimage 42

What do you think?

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

