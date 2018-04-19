Food and Drink

Sunny Lunch With A Sneaky Glass Of Wine? This Hidden City Centre Gem Has You Covered

Lunch is wasted in the office on days like this...

Screen Shot 2018 04 19 At 11 13 28

The sun beats down on Dublin City after a long hard winter and the streets are filled with people milling about on their lunch hour. Nobody wants to be stuck in a stuffy office canteen on a day like today and why would they? 

I'm no exception so off I trot, leaving my jacket behind, to take in some rays and fill my belly. Gravitating from Mount Street towards the centre of town, passing a few places along the way, I stumble across an interesting looking building on the corner of Denzille Lane and Fenian Street, facing out towards The Ginger Man pub. 

Img 0230

Poking my head in the window, I see a small establishment with only a couple of tables remaining empty. Looking to satisfy my curiosity further, I head inside to be met by what strikes me as a Parisian-looking café/bar, with hints of Spanish or Italian flavours, complete with a delicatessen offering a range of tempting baguettes and sandwiches. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 19 At 10 42 57

Tall, round tables are dotted around the floor while a larger, sun-kissed seating arrangement is nestled in the corner next to the front window...

Img 0202

Craft beers fill the fridges and bottles of wine adorn the shelves so it's clear that this is no ordinary Dublin lunch spot...

Img 0199
Img 0201

'Probus Café' is written on a chalk board menu propped up next to the deli and offers 20 food options which is more than enough to choose from for even the pickiest of eaters. Sandwiches, soups and wraps are all catered as well as coffee and tea and even a couple of beer taps offering draught beer for those on the hunt for a 'liquid lunch' outside the dark interiors of a Dublin pub. 

Img 0190
Img 0191

Just a 10 minute walk from Grafton Street and a stone's throw from Merrion Square, Probus Wines is run by Galwayman Paul Fogerty, an expert in food and wine. Probus is more than just a lunch time venue though. It also offers an evening wine menu with which you can enjoy a number of large and small bites including meat boards, Spanish tortillas or just plain old bread and olives. 

Img 0196

It's always great to discover new places in the city and Probus seems like the pefect venue to grab a bit of food or drink at any time of the day, whether you're with company or passing by yourself. Food and drink is also offered to take away if you're in a hurry and Paul was even kind enough to hand myself and other customers a free orange to enjoy after our lunch! 

With a couple of tables outside, Probus is a grand spot to enjoy the sun but I'll be going back hail, rain or shine. 

Img 0194

probus wines probus Dublin city centre town Wine sunny day sit outside
