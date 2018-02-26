These Ballsbridge Apartments That Overlook The Aviva Stadium Are The Absolute Dream

We'd like to move in now, please...

Its no secret that Ballsbridge is one of the most sought after locations to live in in Dublin, and with apartments like these, we can completely understand why.

Lansdowne Place is a stunning, newly-built complex that offers an array of gorgeous one and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

And with an address of Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, and a stunning interior, we can easily understand why the price tag on a two-bed in the fab complex is a whopping €900,000.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The apartments all range from 800sq/ft to 1,900sq/ft, with high ceilings and large floorspace throughout.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

They feature custom designed, Irish craft integrated kitchens, and we're already imagining all the dinner parties we could throw if we lived here. *Cries*

Sherry Fitzgerald

Many of the rooms feature floor length windows, meaning that the apartment will be flooded with natural light.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The generous door heights add to the spacious feel of the apartment. They also mean any 6ft-ers won't be banging their head every time they leave the room.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

And it's the ideal location for any sports fanatics, as you'll have the Aviva Stadium right on your doorstep.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Last, but not least, the apartments have a 24-hour concierge and are surrounded by gorgeous landscaped botanical gardens.

Check out the full listing for the two-bedroom apartments here.

