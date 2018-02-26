News

Attention Road Users - The Following Roads Will Be Closed In North Dublin This Sunday

Worth keeping in mind if you're going to be motoring this weekend.

Road Closed

Fingal County Council has warned users that several roads in North Dublin will be closed Sunday as two fun runs take place in the area. 

The events take place in Garristown and Lusk and the closures will take place between 2pm to 5pm in Lusk and 11am until 4pm in Garristown this Sunday, March 4.

Garristown roads affected:

  • Sections of the R130
  • Sections of the Head Road (L5020)
  • Sections of Windmill Road (L1030)
  • Plucky Lane (L5025)
  • Doles Road (L5030)
  • Hedge Road (L5035)
  • Garristown to Ardcath Road (L1006)
  • Sections of L50101 (Meath County Council Admin area)
  • Sections of L50102 (Meath County Council Admin area)

Lusk roads affected:

  • Chapel Road
  • Chapel Green
  • Quickpenny Road from Chapel Green Post Office Road to the junction with Man O War/Ballough Road
  • Skerries Road/R127 (Junction of Station Road to Skerries Road roundabout)
  • Rathmore Road/R127, northbound lane (Skerries Road roundabout to Station Road roundabout)
  • Station Road/R128 (from Station Road roundabout to Dublin Road)
  • Main Street, Lusk
  • Post Office Road

Alternative routes are in place for both towns:

You can find more information on the road closures here

