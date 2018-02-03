Lifestyle Property and Living

Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece

The price tag makes sense now...

Screen Shot 2018 02 03 At 16 02 12

Think of red brick homes in Ireland and more than likely, you'll picture traditional gaffs with interiors to match. 

Nothing wrong with that now, but the pleasant surprise we get when scrawling through houses for sale and seeing a property where old and new are merged together into an architect dream makes us want to quit our jobs and become Dermot Bannon 2.0. 

Case in point? This beaut abode in Ballsbridge.

No 244 Merrion Road is a stunning three-bedroom, three-bathroom period home where it is clear that no expense has been spared by the current owners in creating this stylish home with a striking contemporary interior.

Renovated in 2013, the brief was apparently "to retain the period charm and character whilst introducing a contemporary edge, creating both a home and space for stylish yet functional living."

And oh boy it was a HUGE success.

Screen Shot 2018 02 03 At 16 18 56
Screen Shot 2018 02 03 At 16 19 43

A glass mezzanine area provides a fierce focal point and the bathroom is straight outta a Pinterest list

Screen Shot 2018 02 03 At 16 18 44
Screen Shot 2018 02 03 At 16 18 50
Screen Shot 2018 02 03 At 16 19 19

Charming features such as the period fireplace and the gorgeous crumbling stone walls in the garden go perfectly with the new additions 

Screen Shot 2018 02 03 At 16 19 03
Screen Shot 2018 02 03 At 16 19 10
Screen Shot 2018 02 03 At 16 19 24

On the market for a steep €825,000, the price tag doesn't seem too insane considering there's properties nearby going for a LOT more that don't have a patch on this.

Plus, we all know buying a home in Ballsbridge is akin to Boardwalk on Monopoly. Ah to win the Lotto... 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

