Hidden Behind The Traditional Exterior Of This Ballsbridge Home Is A Modern Masterpiece

Think of red brick homes in Ireland and more than likely, you'll picture traditional gaffs with interiors to match.

Nothing wrong with that now, but the pleasant surprise we get when scrawling through houses for sale and seeing a property where old and new are merged together into an architect dream makes us want to quit our jobs and become Dermot Bannon 2.0.

Case in point? This beaut abode in Ballsbridge.

No 244 Merrion Road is a stunning three-bedroom, three-bathroom period home where it is clear that no expense has been spared by the current owners in creating this stylish home with a striking contemporary interior.

Renovated in 2013, the brief was apparently "to retain the period charm and character whilst introducing a contemporary edge, creating both a home and space for stylish yet functional living."

And oh boy it was a HUGE success.

A glass mezzanine area provides a fierce focal point and the bathroom is straight outta a Pinterest list

Charming features such as the period fireplace and the gorgeous crumbling stone walls in the garden go perfectly with the new additions

On the market for a steep €825,000, the price tag doesn't seem too insane considering there's properties nearby going for a LOT more that don't have a patch on this.

Plus, we all know buying a home in Ballsbridge is akin to Boardwalk on Monopoly. Ah to win the Lotto...

READ NEXT: A Historical Bar In South Dublin Has Had A Makeover And It Looks SO Beaut