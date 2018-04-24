Feature Lifestyle Property and Living

PIC: With A Bit Of Love This Smithfield Cottage Could Be A Slick Starter Home

It's on the market for €200,000

Struggling to find somewhere to buy in town? You may be interested in this one-bedroom, one-bath terraced house in Stirrup Lane, Smithfield, Dublin 7. 

The gaff is on sale on Daft.ie for €199,950 and y'know what? It's actually a seriously enticing city centre abode. 

It consists of an entrance hall, living/dining room, kitchen, bedroom and shower room and while the decor is fairly outdated, the property seems structurally sound and it would just be a matter of a makeover.

A lick of paint and some new tiles on the floor and you'll be laughin'...

"The property would make an ideal starter home, investment or indeed city centre pad"

The property listing also says that the home offers excellent potential to extend by converting the attic space and features a "lovely south facing courtyard garden."

Now, we're not sure we would call it lovely juuuuust yet, but it defo could be transformed with hanging planters and some bright furnishings.  

With over 18,000 views on the listing already, it seems we're not the only ones who are tempted... What do you reckon?

