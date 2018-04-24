News Lifestyle

The Whopper Arnotts Warehouse Sale Is Back This Weekend With Up To 70% Off

Fancy a bit of bargain hunting?

Arnotts

Cancel all plans for this weekend – the only thing you'll be doing is rooting for the best bits to pick up at Arnotts Warehouse sale.

The Warehouse sale will take place each day across the weekend of Friday 27th April, Saturday 28th April and Sunday 29th April from 9am to 5pm in the National Show Centre, Stockhole Lane, Cloghran, Swords, Co Dublin. 

So, what's the craic?

Up to 70% off furniture, electrical and home - that's the craic. 

There will be up to 70% of bedlinen, cookware and kitchenware with up to 50% savings to be found on LED Smart TV’s, Fridges, and Kenwood kitchen appliances, as well as savings on beauty brands including Elizabeth Arden, with reductions on candles and diffusers from Yankee and Rituals.

This six-piece knife kit is down from €40.95 to €20 and the kitchen set is reduced from €320 to €150.

Prestige 6 Piece Knife Set Was 49 95 Now 20 2
Meyer Select 6 Piece Set Was 320 Now 150

Foxford & Dunlopillo Duvets and pillows UP TO 70% OFF

Dorma, Arnotts Hotel Collection bedlinen UP TO 70% OFF

Stellar, Anolon, Prestige Cookware UP TO 70% OFF

Denby & Villeroy & Boch dinnerware UP TO 70% OFF

LED Smart TV’s, Fridges, Cookers and Washing Machines UP TO 70% OFF

Elizabeth Arden beauty products UP TO 50% OFF

King Koil & Odearest Beds & Mattresses UP TO 50% OFF

TC Matthews Rugs & Flooring UP TO 50% OFF

Can we give you some advice though? This Warehouse sale ALWAYS gets packed, so arrive nice and early and have a plan of what you want to get.

