South Facing Gardens And A Private Tennis Court Make This Dalkey Home The Stuff Of Dreams

Talk about house goals!

Dalk1

We may not get the nicest weather very often, but when we do, wouldn't it be just fab to get to wander out of your three-storey, five-bedroom house that just so happens to have south facing gardens to play a game of tennis on your very own private tennis court?

Yep, we think so too. 

Situated in a secluded area in Dalkey, Morningside would allow you to just that, for the, eh, very reasonable price of €2.8 million. 

Dalk2

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

As well as having gardens that are complete sun-traps during the summer, the modern property boasts incredible sea views that can be seen from all three floors.

Dalk3

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

On the inside, clean, crisp décor allows for a peaceful environment with a spacious affect. 

The ground floor offers a lounge, games room, bathroom, and a kitchen-dining room with a connecting sunroom – perfect for relaxing with a good book on a summer afternoon.

Dalk5

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Dalk4

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

If you head up the winding staircase, on the first floor you'll find five large bedrooms, all of which are en suite.

One bedroom even has its own walk-in wardrobe, and an adjoining room that could be used as a nursery or dressing room.

Dalk6

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

On the top floor, there's a gym and TV area - is there anything this house doesn't have?

Dalk7

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Ready to move in? Yeah, us too.

You can check out the full listing for Morningside here.

