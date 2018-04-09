Dublin

The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About

Talks over the upcoming Ed Sheeran concerts have raised concerns.

Phoenix Park April

It's just over a month now until Ed Sheeran plays three Dublin dates in the Phoenix Park.

The gigs - which take place on the 16th, 18th and 19th of May were sold out almost immediately after they were released. 

The concerts are expected to attract tens of thousands of fans over the course of the three nights but this is to the dismay of locals in the area.

The Dublin Gazette reports that Fingal Councillors have voiced their concerns about the upcomign Sheeran gigs.

They have asked that in future, the location of the gigs at the park should be varied as every event so far has been "pushed right up to the Fingal Border" according to Cllr Sandra Kavanagh.

Cllr Eithne Loftus went on to add that the "anti-social behaviour" that takes place at these concerts leave the locals with a disturbing and disgraceful aftermath. 

"[It was] a disgrace the way it was left after, I think it was, the Arctic Monkeys.

“Our gardens are regularly used as toilets. The last concert was well policed but the previous one was a nightmare. My new car was nearly turned over.

As I approached Deer Park [estate] they [concertgoers] were literally trying to get into the car. As I locked it they were rocking the car. You have no idea what went on that night.

"It was the most horrendous experience for local residents.”

In total, Ed Sheeran will play nine Irish shows in May including three shows in Cork, one in Belfast and two in Galway

READ NEXT: White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

phoenix park Ed Sheeran music dublin Concert Dublin Ireland
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours
Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours
Good News - A New Radio Station Has Launched In Dublin
Good News - A New Radio Station Has Launched In Dublin
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
Dublin

The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Animal Lovers Rejoice - There's A Free Event For You And Your Pets Happening In The City This Month
What's On

Animal Lovers Rejoice - There's A Free Event For You And Your Pets Happening In The City This Month
10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season
Best Of

10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin