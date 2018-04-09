The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About

It's just over a month now until Ed Sheeran plays three Dublin dates in the Phoenix Park.

The gigs - which take place on the 16th, 18th and 19th of May were sold out almost immediately after they were released.

The concerts are expected to attract tens of thousands of fans over the course of the three nights but this is to the dismay of locals in the area.

The Dublin Gazette reports that Fingal Councillors have voiced their concerns about the upcomign Sheeran gigs.

They have asked that in future, the location of the gigs at the park should be varied as every event so far has been "pushed right up to the Fingal Border" according to Cllr Sandra Kavanagh.

Cllr Eithne Loftus went on to add that the "anti-social behaviour" that takes place at these concerts leave the locals with a disturbing and disgraceful aftermath.

"[It was] a disgrace the way it was left after, I think it was, the Arctic Monkeys.



“Our gardens are regularly used as toilets. The last concert was well policed but the previous one was a nightmare. My new car was nearly turned over.

As I approached Deer Park [estate] they [concertgoers] were literally trying to get into the car. As I locked it they were rocking the car. You have no idea what went on that night.

"It was the most horrendous experience for local residents.”

In total, Ed Sheeran will play nine Irish shows in May including three shows in Cork, one in Belfast and two in Galway

