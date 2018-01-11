There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty

It even has its own zip-line

A house in Malahide on sale for a cool (as in panicky cold sweat inducing) €7.5 million may just have taken the top prize of the most fabulous home in Dublin.

This "private paradise" is in woodland with paths that intertwine to give 2km long private running paths, a walled orchard, paths surrounding these wonderful gardens, mature beech trees, a playing pitch, tennis court, lawns, two garages which hold six cars, a gym building, coach house for guests or staff quarters.

Two feature pools welcome you to this beautifully extravagant gaff

There's space for eight cars so ALL your rich mates can come hang out and - bizarrely - there's even a gun storage unit

Yep, that is a zip-line built into the garden.

And a heated swimming pool complete with pool house equipped with pizza oven and BBQ

It looks like something from an interiors design magazine...

Check out the full listing here... Maybe one day?

