There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty

It even has its own zip-line

Screen Shot 2018 01 11 At 12 32 50

A house in Malahide on sale for a cool (as in panicky cold sweat inducing) €7.5 million may just have taken the top prize of the most fabulous home in Dublin. 

This "private paradise" is in woodland with paths that intertwine to give 2km long private running paths, a walled orchard, paths surrounding these wonderful gardens, mature beech trees, a playing pitch, tennis court, lawns, two garages which hold six cars, a gym building, coach house for guests or staff quarters. 

Two feature pools welcome you to this beautifully extravagant gaff 

Screen Shot 2018 01 11 At 13 42 50
Screen Shot 2018 01 11 At 13 42 45

There's space for eight cars so ALL your rich mates can come hang out and - bizarrely - there's even a gun storage unit

Yep, that is a zip-line built into the garden.

Screen Shot 2018 01 11 At 13 44 28
Screen Shot 2018 01 11 At 13 43 57
Screen Shot 2018 01 11 At 13 43 39

And a heated swimming pool complete with pool house equipped with pizza oven and BBQ

Screen Shot 2018 01 11 At 13 43 32

It looks like something from an interiors design magazine...

Screen Shot 2018 01 11 At 13 43 16
Screen Shot 2018 01 11 At 13 43 07
Screen Shot 2018 01 11 At 13 42 58

Check out the full listing here... Maybe one day?

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

