Lifestyle

The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening

Spice up your life!

398556F0 E6D9 0132 Cef7 0E01949Ad350

Hang on to your knickers, pump up your platforms and fasten your seat belts, because the Spice Girls are BACK. 

Well, back on the big screen anyway. The infamous girly movie of the 90s, Spice World will be shown in cinemas once more for a very special 20th anniversary screening. 

The 1997 beloved (no really, there's dedicated fan groups for this flick) movie sees the Spice Girls ride around London on luxurious double decker tour bus having various adventures and performing for their fans. 

Basically everything you could ever want from a film.

Spice World will screen in Point Square Odeon cinema on the 22 January 

Who's pulling on their best leopard print dress to watch iconic moments like these?

Tickets are €11.50 and you can grab them online here. Amazing. 

READ NEXT: Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
This Hike Up The Sugarloaf Mountain Could Change Your Life For The Better
This Hike Up The Sugarloaf Mountain Could Change Your Life For The Better
There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty
There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty
The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening
The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening
Tonight Is The Last Night Of The Dublin Bowie Festival - Here's What's On
Tonight Is The Last Night Of The Dublin Bowie Festival - Here's What's On
You Could Trust This Dublin Barber And His Workers With Your Life (But Especially With Your Hair)
You Could Trust This Dublin Barber And His Workers With Your Life (But Especially With Your Hair)
This Scenic Walk In South Dublin Is Ideal For A Weekend Stroll
This Scenic Walk In South Dublin Is Ideal For A Weekend Stroll
Dublin Restaurant Owner Had The Perfect Response To A Bad Review On TripAdvisor
Dublin Restaurant Owner Had The Perfect Response To A Bad Review On TripAdvisor
PICS: Conor McGregor "Shut Down" Funderland For His Family To Have Fun Last Night
PICS: Conor McGregor "Shut Down" Funderland For His Family To Have Fun Last Night
This "Ugly" Area Is By Far My Favourite Place To Live In Dublin
This "Ugly" Area Is By Far My Favourite Place To Live In Dublin
This Budget Gym Now Has Netflix AND Spotify On Its Machines
This Budget Gym Now Has Netflix AND Spotify On Its Machines
The Dublin Winners Of The €38.9m Euromillions Have Finally Been Revealed
The Dublin Winners Of The €38.9m Euromillions Have Finally Been Revealed
Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget
Six Romantic Cities You Can Fly To From Dublin For Valentine's Day On A Budget
This New Dublin Bar Is An Ideal Spot For After-Work Drinks
Reviews

This New Dublin Bar Is An Ideal Spot For After-Work Drinks
Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
News

Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty
Lifestyle

There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty
The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening
Lifestyle

The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin