The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening

Hang on to your knickers, pump up your platforms and fasten your seat belts, because the Spice Girls are BACK.

Well, back on the big screen anyway. The infamous girly movie of the 90s, Spice World will be shown in cinemas once more for a very special 20th anniversary screening.

The 1997 beloved (no really, there's dedicated fan groups for this flick) movie sees the Spice Girls ride around London on luxurious double decker tour bus having various adventures and performing for their fans.

Basically everything you could ever want from a film.

Spice World will screen in Point Square Odeon cinema on the 22 January

Who's pulling on their best leopard print dress to watch iconic moments like these?

Tickets are €11.50 and you can grab them online here. Amazing.

