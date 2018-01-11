Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert

It was a beautiful day for Croke Park anyway

Croke Park might just be where the streets have no name but a LOT of cash. With a jam packed summer 2017 schedule, the outdoor arena venue made an absolute mint from the variety of gigs that were held.

U2's gig grossed €8.4million according to Dublin Live while Coldplay raked in a huge €7.8million just two weeks before hand.

MCD boss Denis Desmond said: “We are very happy, it was a very good year for MCD. Irish people like going to good shows.

“We had U2, Coldplay and Guns ’N’ Roses last year while festivals also did very well.”

Tickets for U2 sold out in a flash and fans were treated to a tricolour flyover and an amazing stage show

This year's line-up at Croke Park will see Taylor Swift play two nights and Michael Buble play one.

