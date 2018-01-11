News

Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert

It was a beautiful day for Croke Park anyway

U2 Tricolor

Croke Park might just be where the streets have no name but a LOT of cash. With a jam packed summer 2017 schedule, the outdoor arena venue made an absolute mint from the variety of gigs that were held. 

U2's gig grossed €8.4million according to Dublin Live while Coldplay raked in a huge €7.8million just two weeks before hand. 

MCD boss Denis Desmond said: “We are very happy, it was a very good year for MCD. Irish people like going to good shows.

“We had U2, Coldplay and Guns ’N’ Roses last year while festivals also did very well.”

Tickets for U2 sold out in a flash and fans were treated to a tricolour flyover and an amazing stage show 

This year's line-up at Croke Park will see Taylor Swift play two nights and Michael Buble play one. 

READ NEXT: Great News - The Old Howth Trams Could Be Making A Comeback

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert
Croke Park Made An Absolutely Whopper Amount Of Money From Last Year's U2 Concert
Great News - The Old Howth Trams Could Be Making A Comeback
Great News - The Old Howth Trams Could Be Making A Comeback
Dun Laoghaire Gangs Have Joined Forces To Target South Dublin Homes
Dun Laoghaire Gangs Have Joined Forces To Target South Dublin Homes
Here's Why Conor McGregor And Richard Branson Were Topless In Dublin Today
Here's Why Conor McGregor And Richard Branson Were Topless In Dublin Today
Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"
Dublin Internet Trolls' Death Threats To Labour Party Member Described As "Shocking" & "Deeply Disquieting"
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
Today FM Announce Al Porter's Full-Time Replacement in Day Time Slot
If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
If You Live In These Areas Of Dublin You're Going To Be Without Water For Majority Of The Day
Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
Great News Because Major Developments In New Dublin Town Centre Are Happening
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
Dublin Fire Brigade Are Tackling A Massive Fire Beside The Airport Right Now
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
We Could See Al Porter Back On Our Screens Sooner Than We Thought
This New Dublin Bar Is An Ideal Spot For After-Work Drinks
Reviews

This New Dublin Bar Is An Ideal Spot For After-Work Drinks
Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
News

Dublin Will Be Home To The Most Expensive School In Ireland Come September
There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty
Lifestyle

There's A Home For Sale In Malahide That's Genuinely Fit For Royalty
The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening
Lifestyle

The Most Iconic Gals Movie Of The '90s Is Having A Once Off Dublin Cinema Screening

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin