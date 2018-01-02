This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List

It has a gym AND a bar

So January is here and we're totally broke, but that doesn't mean we can't dream, right?



We spotted this beautiful house for sale in Oldtown near Dublin Airport, and we're totally in love.

It's decorated in quite a simple, cosy style - you could really imagine it as a family home (if you had €1.2m to spare, that is).

But it also boasts quite a few additions you wouldn't find in your average house, including a fully stocked bar, games room and gym.

If you're an animal lover the place also has an enclosed kennel area and stable block.

Now that's the life, eh?



Check out the listing here.

