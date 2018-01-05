This Stunning Clonskeagh House Is The Stuff Of Dreams
It even comes with its own putting green!
We've come across plenty of beautiful houses for sale recently, but this one takes the biscuit.
49 Whitebeam Road is a four-bedroom family home that's as impressive on the outside as it is on the inside.
On the market for a whopping €1.15m, the Clonskeagh property is tastefully decorated, and boasts a lovely conservatory and purpose-built studio.
If you're not a fan of gardening, you're in luck - the huge lawns are artificial.
There's also a patio, BBQ area and raised flowerbeds full of evergreen trees, shrubs and plants.
But best of all if you're a golf fan - it comes with its own 4-hole putting green.
