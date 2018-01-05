Lifestyle Property and Living

This Stunning Clonskeagh House Is The Stuff Of Dreams

It even comes with its own putting green!

Clonskeagh

We've come across plenty of beautiful houses for sale recently, but this one takes the biscuit. 

49 Whitebeam Road is a four-bedroom family home that's as impressive on the outside as it is on the inside. 

On the market for a whopping €1.15m, the Clonskeagh property is tastefully decorated, and boasts a lovely conservatory and purpose-built studio. 

Conservatory
Studio

If you're not a fan of gardening, you're in luck - the huge lawns are artificial. 

There's also a patio, BBQ area and raised flowerbeds full of evergreen trees, shrubs and plants. 

Bbq

But best of all if you're a golf fan - it comes with its own 4-hole putting green. 

Putting Green

Check out the listing here

images: DNG/Daft.ie

READ NEXT: This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
This Stunning Clonskeagh House Is The Stuff Of Dreams
This Stunning Clonskeagh House Is The Stuff Of Dreams
8 Foolproof Ways To Make Loads Of Extra Money This Year
8 Foolproof Ways To Make Loads Of Extra Money This Year
This Two-Bedroom Cottage In Dundrum Is Gorgeous On The Inside
This Two-Bedroom Cottage In Dundrum Is Gorgeous On The Inside
The Winning €38.9m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In This Dublin Shop
The Winning €38.9m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In This Dublin Shop
A Popular Irish Music Magazine Released A Hip Hop Album For A Really Amazing Cause
A Popular Irish Music Magazine Released A Hip Hop Album For A Really Amazing Cause
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Scary Warning About Old Phones Lying Around The House
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Scary Warning About Old Phones Lying Around The House
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
Why January Is A Good Month To Book Flights From Dublin Airport
Why January Is A Good Month To Book Flights From Dublin Airport
This Stunning Foxrock Home Is Like Something Out Of A Fairy Tale
This Stunning Foxrock Home Is Like Something Out Of A Fairy Tale
This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List
This Gorgeous Dublin House Is Now Top Of Our Lust List
Nine Events At The Dublin Bowie Festival That Will Make Your Month Unforgettable
Nine Events At The Dublin Bowie Festival That Will Make Your Month Unforgettable
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
Wannabe Dublin Homeowners Are In For Some Tough Times This Year
Luas Staff Are Searching For This Friendly Dog's Owner
News

Luas Staff Are Searching For This Friendly Dog's Owner
Irish Simpsons Fans Have Created A Range Of Repeal T-Shirts And They're All Amazing
News

Irish Simpsons Fans Have Created A Range Of Repeal T-Shirts And They're All Amazing
The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job
Dublin

The Cat Person In Your Life Will Definitely Want To Apply For This Dublin Job
Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"
News

Trains To And From Dublin Heuston Will Be Delayed After "Tragic Incident"

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin