Pups in the Park returns this September at new southside location

If you missed their April event at Malahide Castle, not to worry.

I was one of the many who was devastated to miss Pups in the Park at Malahide Castle. I watched from afar as my peers and their pups all enjoyed a day of food and festivities, where the number one focus was our furry friends. So I'm absolutely buzzing to announce that not only is Pups in the Park making a comeback, they're doing so at a new location.

On September 10th and 11th, Pups in the Park comes to Marlay Park in Rathfarnham.

Advertisement

Seeing as I live in very close proximity to Marlay Park, I'll be making it my business to attend this pup centric event (as well as borrowing my sister's dog for the occasion). Forget Electric Picnic, this is by far my most anticipated event of September.

Keep an eye on their socials to see what fun events and tasty food trucks they'll be bringing to Marlay. On the Instagram they say that their Autumn event will be "bigger and better than ever".

You can book your tickets for the September Pups in the Park HERE.

Header image via Instagram/pupsinthepark_

Advertisement

READ ON: Get zen with this outdoor yoga and restorative swim experience