Get zen with this outdoor yoga and restorative swim experience

It's zen girl summer.

Irish yoga guru Maura Rath is bringing you a unique yoga experience this year. She's moving her sessions outside so you can soak up the Irish sun and embrace the fresh air while you get your body moving. Maura's outdoor yoga sessions will take place in front of the shell sculpture at Newtownsmith Open Space Sandycove, and afterwards you'll be invited for a dip in the 40ft, just to feel extra zen.

Sea swimming has huge health and wellbeing benefits and has become very popular in recent years. The Irish Sea’s cold waters work to aid muscle recovery and sea swimming has been linked with helping to reduce inflammation as well.

Advertisement

Of the outdoor yoga and restorative swim experience, Maura says this:

"“Mentally and physically – it’s like yoga. The benefits are endless. When I’ve taught yoga classes the cold water can really speed up my physical recovery. Sometimes it does take discipline to push myself to get in on those winter days, but I never have regretted a dunk in the sea. Short winter dips or long summer ones, it’s all the same for me – a good scream when the cold water hits!”

Classes run Monday to Friday from 7pm, and from 10am on Saturdays and Sundays. It's €12 per session, or you can get eight sessions for €59. You can book on the Yoga with Maura app or on Eventbrite.

In the case of bad weather, the yoga session will move to Maura's Dún Laoghaire studio.

Advertisement

We think this outdoor yoga and sea swim experience is the perfect way to embrace zen girl summer.

Header image via Versify

READ ON: Outhouse to host weekly Men's Night on Fridays