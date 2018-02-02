Lifestyle

This Is Exactly Where To Stand In Coppers If You're Looking For The Shift

Can never find any luck in there? Well, this will change everything.

Coppers

Have you found yourself striking out in Coppers no matter how hard you try? You see your friends getting the shift left, right and centre but you always seem to fall at the final hurdle and you lose the person in a sea of sweat and spilled drinks?

Well, fear not people. Apparently there is an exact location in Coppers which is designed specifically for those who want the shift.

If you're in that spot, you're there for one reason and one reason only. 

JOB ON.

Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan on Spin 103.8 were talking about a special pillar in the nightclub which is rumoured to be the spot for the shift. 

Nathan's conspiracy theory was laughed at by co-host Graham but there was some facts behind the strange myth. 


"I was told that [if you're in the spot] at 12, if you're standing there alone, you're giving off a sign that you want the shift," said Nathan.

Then, someone called Paul rang in who backed up the point by saying he met his future wife at that pillar at "12:01".

"Yeah, she gave me the eyes, the marriage eyes."

Lovely.

Have you found any luck at this pillar? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: Five Reasons You Might Want To Check Out Dublin's Newest Dating App

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps
PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps
Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival
Food Lovers Are In For Some Real Treats At Dublin's Chinese New Year Festival
Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin
Croke Park Looking To Hold An EXTRA Music Concert This Summer And The Rumours Begin
Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now
Seven Stunning Valentine's Gifts You Can Get In Dublin Right Now
One Of The Greatest Pop Bands Ever Are Performing At Dun Laoghaire's Beatyard Fest
One Of The Greatest Pop Bands Ever Are Performing At Dun Laoghaire's Beatyard Fest
I Got My Skin Scanned In A Dublin Salon - And It Was Horrifying
I Got My Skin Scanned In A Dublin Salon - And It Was Horrifying
This 'Expensive' Dublin Pub Made A Colossal Turnover In 2017
This 'Expensive' Dublin Pub Made A Colossal Turnover In 2017
Dublin Woman Issues Deadly Warning To All Gym Goers About Side-Effects Of Addiction To Steroids
Dublin Woman Issues Deadly Warning To All Gym Goers About Side-Effects Of Addiction To Steroids
Dublin Punter Successfully Turns 50c Euromillions Ticket Into €16,500
Dublin Punter Successfully Turns 50c Euromillions Ticket Into €16,500
A Dublin Blow-Dry Bar Is Now Doing Hair Extension Subscriptions And We're BUZZIN'
A Dublin Blow-Dry Bar Is Now Doing Hair Extension Subscriptions And We're BUZZIN'
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
11 Dublin Bars That Will Easily Impress A First Date
Five Reasons You Might Want To Check Out Dublin's Newest Dating App
Sponsored

Five Reasons You Might Want To Check Out Dublin's Newest Dating App
These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
Lifestyle

These Dublin Gyms Have Received 'Best Physical Fitness Centre' In Ireland Award
PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps
Lifestyle

PICS: This Kardashian Star Was In Dublin Last Night And EVERYONE Was Getting Snaps
Dublin Dad Who Gouged Eyes Of Taxi Driver On Night Out Gets Community Service
News

Dublin Dad Who Gouged Eyes Of Taxi Driver On Night Out Gets Community Service

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
Dublin

BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin