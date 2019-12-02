Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Lifestyle /

  • The Back Page is offering a free drink in exchange for your old books

The Back Page is offering a free drink in exchange for your old books

By James Fenton

December 2, 2019 at 3:35pm

Share:

The Back Page has announced the launch of its Back Page Book Club, which will see patrons get a free drink in exchange for a book they've finished or just plain don't want.

The Phibsboro venue is well-known for having its shelves adorned with books and magazines of all varieties and if you wanted to help build their collection, you'll be rewarded with a drink of your choice.

If a book catches your eye, you can feel free to take it home with you, on the condition that you bring it back or donate a book in return. That's a pretty good deal for the beer-loving bookworms out there, it has to be said. Oh, and comics are welcome too so if you've got a box of them at home that you want rid of, you know what to do.

Along with the book swap, the Back Page is also offering budding writers the chance to launch their book or fanzine at the venue, with a private space on offer for you and your guests.

Great beer, a fine spot to watch a match and now the handiest library in town. Well done to all at the Back Page. More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: All you need to know about Dublin’s New Year’s Day concert

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin Airport’s 'Fáilte Abhaile' volunteers started today

All you need to know about Dublin’s New Year’s Day concert

Boojum's excellent Cyber Monday deal will have your dinner sorted tonight

Bar 1661 has been named Ireland's 'Best Cocktail Bar'

You may also love

Nine Cosy Dublin Pubs To Warm Up In As The Weather Gets Colder

Irish Rail confirms details of late-night Christmas DART and commuter services

These gas Irish decorations are the perfect addition to your Christmas tree

Rathmines is getting a new zero-waste health food store

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy