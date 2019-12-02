The Back Page is offering a free drink in exchange for your old books

The Back Page has announced the launch of its Back Page Book Club, which will see patrons get a free drink in exchange for a book they've finished or just plain don't want.

The Phibsboro venue is well-known for having its shelves adorned with books and magazines of all varieties and if you wanted to help build their collection, you'll be rewarded with a drink of your choice.

If a book catches your eye, you can feel free to take it home with you, on the condition that you bring it back or donate a book in return. That's a pretty good deal for the beer-loving bookworms out there, it has to be said. Oh, and comics are welcome too so if you've got a box of them at home that you want rid of, you know what to do.

Along with the book swap, the Back Page is also offering budding writers the chance to launch their book or fanzine at the venue, with a private space on offer for you and your guests.

Great beer, a fine spot to watch a match and now the handiest library in town. Well done to all at the Back Page. More information can be found here.