The Chinese New Year Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin And It Sounds Incredible

Year of the Dog, don'tcha know..

No Fee 0735 Dublin Chinese New Year Festival 1

The largest celebration of the Lunar New Year in Europe is coming back to Dublin - Chinese New Year.

This stunning two week festival will have fun family events from film, talks and visual art to music, dance and sport. 

Celebrations for the Chinese New Year 2018, the Year of the Dog will take place over 17 days from 16 February to 4 March 2018, with traditional and contemporary Chinese cultural activities including Chinese opera and singing, karaoke competitions, culinary delights, arts and crafts, lion dances, dragon parades, calligraphy and children’s events.  

The festival kicks off with a warrior monk performance

Presented by UCD Confucius Institute for Ireland in the Convention Centre Dublin, this show provides a unique chance to witness Kungfu stunts in Ireland which have inspired numerous films including Shaolin (2011), starring Jackie Chan and is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser!

The Spring Festival Fair, CHQ Building, is a dog-themed family entertainment event of workshops, food, arts and crafts suitable for people of all ages. Come try your hand at Chinese chess and calligraphy, marvel at martial arts displays and musical performances, or sample the delicious Chinese food and drink on offer at the Spring Festival stalls. 

Adding to the carnival atmosphere will be colourful dragon and lion dancers helping to capture the vibrant mood of spring.

13 Chinese New Year
Dublin Chinese New Year Festival 2016

Dublin and China will be connected with exciting city tours and events

 Curious about Dublin’s surprising connections to China? Join the fun and informative tours exploring Chinese influences and flavours in cosmopolitan Dublin. Electric bikes will be provided by the Lazy Bike Tour Company. 

Explore Chinese culture through the vast programme that includes film screenings, traditional Chinese tea ceremony, business seminars focused on Sino-Irish trade, art exhibitions, a lecture series and children’s craft workshops. 

The full programme will be available on www.dublinchinesenewyear.com  in early 2018.

Happy new year!

The Chinese New Year Festival Is Coming Back To Dublin And It Sounds Incredible
